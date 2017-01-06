Home & Family's Matt Rogers Is Starting A Cystic Fibrosis...
The Home & Family personality's beautiful baby girl, Sam , recently went viral after he caught her on camera successfully flipping a bottle! And in light of the two-year-old's impressive achievement and following internet fame, the American Idol alum is hoping to use the online attention for a good cause. Matt's tiny toddler suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, so the songwriter is launching the Cystic Fibrosis Bottle Flip Challenge to raise money and awareness for the condition.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
