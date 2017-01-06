Home & Family's Matt Rogers Is Starting A Cystic Fibrosis...

Home & Family's Matt Rogers Is Starti...

The Home & Family personality's beautiful baby girl, Sam , recently went viral after he caught her on camera successfully flipping a bottle! And in light of the two-year-old's impressive achievement and following internet fame, the American Idol alum is hoping to use the online attention for a good cause. Matt's tiny toddler suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, so the songwriter is launching the Cystic Fibrosis Bottle Flip Challenge to raise money and awareness for the condition.

