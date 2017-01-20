Concert Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for...

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for CTP-656, Concert's next generation CFTR potentiator being developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. In December 2016, Concert initiated a Phase 2 trial in the U.S. evaluating CTP-656 in cystic fibrosis patients with gating mutations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.