Concert Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for...

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for CTP-656, Concert's next generation CFTR potentiator being developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. In December 2016, Concert initiated a Phase 2 trial in the U.S. evaluating CTP-656 in cystic fibrosis patients with gating mutations.

