Concert Pharmaceuticals Provides Further Details on CTP-656 Development in U.S. and Europe

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today provided further details on the development plan in the U.S. and Europe for CTP-656, a next generation CFTR potentiator being developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. In the U.S., Concert initiated a placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in December 2016 to evaluate CTP-656 in cystic fibrosis patients with gating mutations.

