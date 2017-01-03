Catabasis Research On CAT-5571, A Novel Activator Of Autophagy And...

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of preclinical data on CAT-5571, a novel activator of autophagy and potential oral treatment for cystic fibrosis . The preclinical data demonstrate an increase in CF transmembrane conductance regulator activity and trafficking which are detailed in an article titled "Fatty Acid Cysteamine Conjugates as Novel and Potent Autophagy Activators that Enhance the Correction of Misfolded F508del-CFTR" in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry .

