Vertex Announces German Reimbursement Ag ...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated today announced it has reached a pricing and reimbursement agreement for ORKAMBIA with the German Federal Association of the Statutory Health Insurances . ORKAMBI is the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
