Vertex Announces German Reimbursement Ag ...

Monday Dec 19

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated today announced it has reached a pricing and reimbursement agreement for ORKAMBIA with the German Federal Association of the Statutory Health Insurances . ORKAMBI is the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

