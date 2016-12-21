Scientist Identifies Natural Weapons ...

Scientist Identifies Natural Weapons Against Antibiotic Resistance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Infection Control Today

Dr. Hans Wildschutte has his eye on finding answers to the serious global issues of antibiotic resistance and novel drug discovery. The research in Wildschutte's lab focuses on finding environmental bacteria that can kill one or multiple pathogens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06) Jun '14 Ayesha 4
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,780

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC