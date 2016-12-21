Patient with cystic fibrosis records ...

Patient with cystic fibrosis records crying doctor showing up to...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Daily Mail

'Whip out my bottle of whisky, you f***ot': Patient with cystic fibrosis records crying doctor showing up to his room at 4am 'drunk' and swearing at him A 22-year-old man undergoing treatment for Cystic Fibrosis has recorded the moment he was awoken at 4am by a 'drunk' doctor who proceeded to cry and call him a 'f****t'. Robert Pere Williams, from Gisborne in New Zealand, was stunned when a junior physician at Waikato Hospital, south of Auckland, barged into his room in the early morning hours of Saturday and began slurring his words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06) Jun '14 Ayesha 4
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC