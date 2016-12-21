New drug treatment can override genetic fault that causes choroideremia

Researchers with funding from Fight for Sight have demonstrated that a new drug treatment for cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy can override a genetic fault that causes choroideremia a severe blinding disorder. Treatment with Ataluren restored the function of rab escort protein 1 a protein that is critical for vision in skin cells from a patient with choroideremia and in a zebrafish model.

