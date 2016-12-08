Matinas BioPharma Receives Contract Award from Cystic Fibrosis...

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing safe and effective broad spectrum therapeutics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections, announced today that it has received a research contract award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. , the non-profit drug discovery and development affiliate of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to study its lead antibiotic product candidate MAT2501 , for the treatment of pre-clinical nontuberculous mycobacterium infection in models of cystic fibrosis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.