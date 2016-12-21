Kenny says CF drug maker is 'ripping off the taxpayer'

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has accused the maker of a life-saving cystic fibrosis drug of "ripping off the taxpayer" amid growing concern over the "excessive" price tag it is demanding, writes Fiachra A' Cionnaith, Political Correspondent . The Fine Gael leader made the claim as he said the Government is willing to enter negotiations with the pharmaceutical firm involved to ensure patients are able to access the medication - if the company agrees to significantly lower its price.

