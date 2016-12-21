Kenny says CF drug maker is 'ripping ...

Kenny says CF drug maker is 'ripping off the taxpayer'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: BreakingNews.ie

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has accused the maker of a life-saving cystic fibrosis drug of "ripping off the taxpayer" amid growing concern over the "excessive" price tag it is demanding, writes Fiachra A' Cionnaith, Political Correspondent . The Fine Gael leader made the claim as he said the Government is willing to enter negotiations with the pharmaceutical firm involved to ensure patients are able to access the medication - if the company agrees to significantly lower its price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
Orkambi (Aug '15) Aug '15 brandonjustice1 1
News Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friend 1
News FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Chloe Mica 1
pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06) Jun '14 Ayesha 4
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,864

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC