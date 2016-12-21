First structural map of cystic fibrosis protein sheds light on how mutations cause disease
When the researchers plotted the locations of mutations within the cystic fibrosis protein, they found that many are clustered at a vulnerable joint . Credit: Laboratory of Membrane Biology and Biophysics at The Rockefeller University/Cell Rockefeller scientists have created the first three-dimensional map of the protein responsible for cystic fibrosis, an inherited disease for which there is no cure.
