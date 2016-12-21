Enrollment completed in Protalix Bio's mid-stage study of AIR DNase...
Protalix BioTherapeutics says the last patient has been enrolled in its Phase 2 study assessing AIR DNase in cystic fibrosis . Top-data should be available in the first week of January with complete result to follow by the end of Q1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC