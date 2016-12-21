Enrollment completed in Protalix Bio'...

Enrollment completed in Protalix Bio's mid-stage study of AIR DNase...

Protalix BioTherapeutics says the last patient has been enrolled in its Phase 2 study assessing AIR DNase in cystic fibrosis . Top-data should be available in the first week of January with complete result to follow by the end of Q1.

