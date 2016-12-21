Cystic fibrosis drug company to re-en...

Cystic fibrosis drug company to re-engage with HSE on price of Orkambi

Wednesday Dec 7

Vertex has responded to calls from the HSE with a view to re-engage on the pricing of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi. In a statement this evening, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he is pleased to learn that Vertex has responded to the HSE.

Chicago, IL

