Cystic fibrosis drug company to re-engage with HSE on price of Orkambi
Vertex has responded to calls from the HSE with a view to re-engage on the pricing of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi. In a statement this evening, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he is pleased to learn that Vertex has responded to the HSE.
