Corus Pharma, Inc. Reports Positive Topline Results Showing Clear...

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Phase 2 Study of JBT-101 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Topline data on track to be reported in Q1 2017 NORWOOD, MA -- -- 12/29/16 -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. , a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that it has completed its Phase 2 study evaluating JBT-101 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis . JBT-101, the Company's novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrosis.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
