Corus Pharma, Inc. Reports Positive Topline Results Showing Clear...

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Phase 2 Study of JBT-101 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Topline data on track to be reported in Q1 2017 NORWOOD, MA -- -- 12/29/16 -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. , a clinical stage drug development company targeting rare, chronic, serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, announced today that it has completed its Phase 2 study evaluating JBT-101 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis . JBT-101, the Company's novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrosis.

