Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial...
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the initiation of a U.S.-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CTP-656 , a next generation CFTR potentiator being developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. CTP-656 was created based on Concert's application of deuterium chemistry to modify ivacaftor, which is commercially available under the brand name KalydecoA and is the current standard of care for cystic fibrosis patients with gating mutations.
