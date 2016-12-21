Bacterial 'Sabotage' Handicaps Ability to Resolve Devastating Lung Inflammation in Cystic Fibrosis

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2016 - The chronic lung inflammation that is a hallmark of cystic fibrosis, has, for the first time, been linked to a new class of bacterial enzymes that hijack the patient's immune response and prevent the body from calling off runaway inflammation, according to a laboratory investigation led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The discovery, published today by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, gives scientists two avenues to explore for the creation of therapies that could interrupt or correct this interference by the opportunistic bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa , which disproportionately infects people with cystic fibrosis.

