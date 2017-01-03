Anthera's cystic fibrosis drug fails ...

Anthera's cystic fibrosis drug fails late-stage study, shares tank

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that its drug to treat certain cystic fibrosis patients failed a late-stage study, sending the company's shares tumbling nearly 70 percent in after-hours trading. The latest setback for Anthera comes just over a month after the company said an experimental drug to treat lupus had also failed in a late-stage study.

