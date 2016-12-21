A Crucial Need for Symptomatic Treatm...

A Crucial Need for Symptomatic Treatments Still Exists for Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Monday Dec 5 Read more: BioSpace

December 5, 2016 By Pavan Kottamasu, BioSpace.com contributor A point of emphasis at the recent North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Orlando, Florida was leaving no cystic fibrosis patient behind. While cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulators continue to advance the CF drug market in transformative and personalized ways, a number of CF patients are still left without a curative option, as the modulators only work in patients with specific mutations.

