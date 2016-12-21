Testing of Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis Patients Begins

Galapagos NV , the Belgian clinical-stage biotechnology company that collaborates with AbbVie Inc. on a treatment for patients affected with cystic fibrosis, announced Nov. 28 through Globe Newswire that it has started "a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center phase 1 study in at least 64 healthy Dutch volunteers with GLPG2737." The Belgian company says that, with the commencement of this study, it will receive a payment of $10 million from AbbVie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.