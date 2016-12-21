Philanthropic Austin crowd parties fo...

Philanthropic Austin crowd parties for a cause at downtown gala

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: CultureMap

Nearly 500 philanthropic Austinites partied for a cause at the Key to the Cure Gala benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A performance by the Sugarhill Gang, a live auction, and delectable dishes prepared by celebrity chef Tim Love were among the evening's highlights.

