Philanthropic Austin crowd parties for a cause at downtown gala
Nearly 500 philanthropic Austinites partied for a cause at the Key to the Cure Gala benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A performance by the Sugarhill Gang, a live auction, and delectable dishes prepared by celebrity chef Tim Love were among the evening's highlights.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
|Can genetics find a 'cure' for autism? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Friend
|1
|FDA clears drug for leading form of cystic fibr... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Chloe Mica
|1
|pulmozyme in charity please (Dec '06)
|Jun '14
|Ayesha
|4
