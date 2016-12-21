MILabs to provide Adaptive X-ray CT system to UAB for advancing pulmonary research
MILabs will provide an advanced U-CTUHR microCT system to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham . This state-of the art Adaptive X-ray CT system is predicted to play an important role in advancing research programs centered on novel animal models of cystic fibrosis and COPD developed at UAB by providing superior resolution and unmatched tissue accessibility.
