Who pays when someone without insurance shows up in the ER?

There are 1 comment on the News Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Who pays when someone without insurance shows up in the ER?. In it, News Herald reports that:

The question of who pays if a patient can't is important as Republicans debate health care legislation that could result in more than 20 million fewer Americans having health insurance. Who pays when someone without insurance shows up in the ER? The question of who pays if a patient can't is important as Republicans debate health care legislation that could result in more than 20 million fewer Americans having health insurance.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,385

The Left Coast

#1 26 min ago
10.5 million people eligible to buy coverage through through HealthCare.Gov remained uninsured, according to the Obama Administration

A third of Americans currently uninsured still have no intention of buying health coverage even though they are required to do so by the Affordable Care Act, according to Bankrate's latest Health Insurance Pulse.

Who pays for those that just refuse to buy insurance? The only way is to make the penalty twice as high as the insurance.
Chicago, IL

