UN health agency's new chief says he will check travel costs

The new head of the World Health Organization said he is reviewing the agency's travel expenses, after an Associated Press story last month revealed the U.N. agency spends more on travel than on fighting AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. Ethiopia's former health minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took office on Monday, replacing Dr. Margaret Chan.

Chicago, IL

