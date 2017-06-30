UN health agency's new chief says he will check travel costs
The new head of the World Health Organization said he is reviewing the agency's travel expenses, after an Associated Press story last month revealed the U.N. agency spends more on travel than on fighting AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. Ethiopia's former health minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took office on Monday, replacing Dr. Margaret Chan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25
|Sheriff blames alcohol for woes (May '06)
|2 hr
|Cuttles
|4
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Stephy
|26
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|11 hr
|Thank You G O P
|7
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|11 hr
|Miriam
|273
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|Downbythebay
|7,225
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|Thu
|Retribution
|21
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Danny
|197
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC