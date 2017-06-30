UK smoking ban turns 10: Health campaigners hail its impact on public health
Health campaigners are celebrating the 10th anniversary of smoke-free legislation in England, saying it has had one of the biggest impacts on public health over the last decade. Laws banning smoking in virtually all enclosed public places in England - including offices, warehouses, factories, pubs, restaurants, railway stations, working vehicles and leisure centres - came into effect on July 1 2007, following Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
