Tumor gene testing urged to tell if drug targets your cancer
In this 2015 family photo, Catherine "Katie" Rosenbaum is seen at a cancer fundraiser by Swim Across America. The Richmond, Va., woman's endometrial cancer was successfully treated in a research study that found the immunotherapy Keytruda can target certain tumors that share a particular genetic flaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|5 hr
|Trump is plain grate
|5
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|21
|Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro...
|7 hr
|riskhan
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Danny
|197
|Scientific Evidence and the EU Court
|12 hr
|VAERS NVICP
|1
|More free vaccinations offered
|12 hr
|VAERS NVICP
|1
|Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adopti...
|12 hr
|good cat dead cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC