Trained dogs patrol Indiana beach to keep birds away
It's fitting a dog named River is keeping seagulls and Canada geese away from the water at Lake Michigan beaches managed by East Chicago. River is just one of many trained border collies from Wild Goose Chase, a bird management company out of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, who along with their trainers patrol the beaches daily from May 1 through Aug. 31 to keep nuisance birds such as gulls and geese from loafing there.
