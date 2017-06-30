Tick towns: Researchers target neighborhoods in Lyme effort
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a blacklegged tick - also known as a deer tick. With a bumper crop of blacklegged ticks possible this season, researchers in a Lyme disease-plagued part of New York's Hudson Valley are tackling tick problems across entire neighborhoods with fungal sprays and bait boxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro...
|6 min
|riskhan
|1
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|2 hr
|Linda Bledsoe
|1
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|5 hr
|RustyS
|11
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Kevin
|195
|ana massage health bandung call 0812-2241-8383 (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Febri
|2
|The costs of unraveling Obamacare (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Geezer
|5
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|15 hr
|C Kersey
|16
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC