Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Fifty-three years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and forcefully challenged "all" Americans to "close the springs of racial poison." The landmark legislation spurred all sorts of racial progress - from desegregating Southern establishments, to driving anti-discrimination lawsuits, to opening the doors of opportunity for the new black middle class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.