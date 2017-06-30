Sudanese doctors urge measures agains...

Sudanese doctors urge measures against cholera outbreak

Read more: The Progress

Hossam al-Amin al-Badawi, of the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, said Sunday that some 22,000 cases of acute diarrhea have led to at least 700 fatalities since May 20. He says it is most likely cholera, but the government refuses to test for it. Doctors say cholera, a bacterial infection linked to contaminated food or water, has surfaced in five provinces, and are urging the government to seek international aid.

