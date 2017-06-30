Report calls for better ER response times after dying man languished for hours
A Nova Scotia hospital review is calling for shorter response times for patients sent to emergency, in response to the disturbing story of how a 68-year-old man who was dying from pancreatic cancer languished for six hours in a chilly ER hallway. The widow of Jack Webb recently provided The Canadian Press with a copy of six internal recommendations completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority after the saga of his treatment emerged in late April.
