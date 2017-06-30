Report calls for better ER response t...

Report calls for better ER response times after dying man languished for hours

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A Nova Scotia hospital review is calling for shorter response times for patients sent to emergency, in response to the disturbing story of how a 68-year-old man who was dying from pancreatic cancer languished for six hours in a chilly ER hallway. The widow of Jack Webb recently provided The Canadian Press with a copy of six internal recommendations completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority after the saga of his treatment emerged in late April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 32 min Mike 194
News The costs of unraveling Obamacare (Jun '12) 3 hr Geezer 5
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 3 hr C Kersey 16
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... 9 hr Paul 1
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 11 hr RustyS 6
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 16 hr unknown778 7,222
News Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ... 19 hr T-BOS 10
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC