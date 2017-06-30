Parents whose children suffer cancer ...

Parents whose children suffer cancer 'left with huge bills for treatment travel'

13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Research from the charity Clic Sargent found that some end up in debt and are forced to live on credit cards to ensure their child can attend hospital. On average, families travel an extra 440 miles for treatment, with 8% travelling 1,000 miles or more, the charity said.

