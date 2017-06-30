Liam Gallagher's flight delayed by smoking passenger

The 44-year-old rocker called them out but then shared a picture of himself doing just that on a plane back in the 90s. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon , Liam wrote: "Stuck on the runway some doughnut smoking hes been slung off I mean smoking on a flight how very dare he as you were LG x " Before adding the throwback photo, with the caption: "I mean cmon it's not big or clever as you were LG x " The former Oasis frontman and his bitter rival and sibling Noel, 50 - who were known for their wild antics when they were in the Britpop defining group - were once accused of trying to bribe Qantas air hostess Owen Beddall in 2005 with A 1,000 to smoke weed on a flight from London to Bangkok in 2005.

