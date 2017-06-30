Lawsuits expected over Oregon's abortion funding bill
A sweeping new bill passed by Oregon lawmakers will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of abortions, even though many oppose the procedure, anti-abortion campaigners said Thursday as a legal expert predicted the measure will draw lawsuits. The bill passed Wednesday by the Legislature requires insurance companies to cover abortions at no cost to the patient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ...
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|16
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|6 min
|Thank You G O P
|7
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|41 min
|Miriam
|273
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Downbythebay
|7,225
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|16 hr
|Retribution
|21
|Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro...
|19 hr
|riskhan
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|23 hr
|Danny
|197
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC