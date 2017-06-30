Lawsuits expected over Oregon's abort...

Lawsuits expected over Oregon's abortion funding bill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A sweeping new bill passed by Oregon lawmakers will force taxpayers to assume some of the costs of abortions, even though many oppose the procedure, anti-abortion campaigners said Thursday as a legal expert predicted the measure will draw lawsuits. The bill passed Wednesday by the Legislature requires insurance companies to cover abortions at no cost to the patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ... 3 min Frankie Rizzo 16
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 6 min Thank You G O P 7
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 41 min Miriam 273
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Downbythebay 7,225
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 16 hr Retribution 21
News Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro... 19 hr riskhan 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 23 hr Danny 197
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC