Hospital suspends cancer drug use on China's Nobel laureate

The Chinese hospital treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says it has suspended use of cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his weakened liver. In an undated statement that appeared on the hospital's website Friday, the First Hospital of China Medical University said a medical team decided to stop use of an inhibitor drug for advanced liver cancer in light of Liu's deteriorating liver functions.

