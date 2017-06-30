Heart transplant survivor dies hours after giving birth
After giving birth to her baby girl, Megan Moss Johnson got to hold her daughter in her arms, feed her and burp her. It was a celebration of new life for Johnson, who received a heart transplant seven years ago, and her husband, Christian music artist Nathan Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ...
|2 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|16
|Advertising Adversity
|4 hr
|LittleMarco
|1
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Jflint350
|53
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Human
|220
|Texas Man Offers $1 Billion For Cancer Cure (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Andy
|15
|'He pinned my arms down and he strangled me' - ...
|Fri
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Couple 'at breaking point' with challenged youn...
|Fri
|whataJOKE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC