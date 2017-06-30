Health officials wary as wet spring leads to mosquitoes
A wetter-than-normal spring in the Northeast is producing a bumper crop of mosquitoes, leading to worries of a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses this summer as Americans grill and play outdoors. The heavy rain that has erased last summer's drought has put public health officials on alert as summer begins to unfold.
