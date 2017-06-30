Health agency probes E.coli outbreak ...

Health agency probes E.coli outbreak in polygamist Utah city

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Utah health authorities said they are investigating an outbreak of E.coli after two children died in a city on the Arizona border that's home to a polygamist Mormon sect. The investigation in Hildale, Utah, comes after the deaths in recent weeks, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department told the Salt Lake Tribune .

Chicago, IL

