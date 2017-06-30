Drug shown to reverse Alzheimer's sym...

Drug shown to reverse Alzheimer's symptoms in mice

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A new drug can restore memories and connections between brain cells in mice with a model of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study led by researchers from Yale University. less FILE - A new drug can restore memories and connections between brain cells in mice with a model of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study led by researchers from Yale University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents warned not to go to A&E with insect b... 1 hr 2 Bee or not 2 Bee 1
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 2 hr UncommonSense2015 15
News Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C... 2 hr SBTAmazing 1
News Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14) 6 hr Jane 335
News Drug Addiction Treatment For Opioid Dependence,... (Jul '13) 7 hr C Kersey 2
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 12 hr Where is the Lead... 2
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 14 hr Saad boy 55
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed Kevin 195
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC