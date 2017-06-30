CrossFit trainer faces kidney transplant with friends' help
Crossfit The Club instructor Lindsay Hassell poses for a portrait while lifting weights, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Ogden Athletic Club. Crossfit The Club instructor Lindsay Hassell poses for a portrait while lifting weights, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Ogden Athletic Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|9 hr
|Trump is plain grate
|5
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|9 hr
|Retribution
|21
|Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro...
|12 hr
|riskhan
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|16 hr
|Danny
|197
|Scientific Evidence and the EU Court
|17 hr
|VAERS NVICP
|1
|More free vaccinations offered
|17 hr
|VAERS NVICP
|1
|Overcrowded animal shelter waives kitten adopti...
|17 hr
|good cat dead cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC