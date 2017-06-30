Couple announces surprise engagement ...

Couple announces surprise engagement to family and friends live on a GMAa

Jacob Gardner and Whitney Melendres of Newport Beach, California, have had a whirlwind engagement week that included trips to Disney Land to commemorate when he first told her he loved her, to Las Vegas for dinner at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant because, Gardner said, Melendres "thinks Paris is the most romantic place on earth," and to Costa Rica where he popped the question. Then, in what the bride-to-be thought was the culmination, the happy couple landed in New York City to announce their engagement to their family and friends live on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Chicago, IL

