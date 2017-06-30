Comprehensive smokefree laws consider...

Comprehensive smokefree laws considered as victory for public health and parliament

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Comprehensive smokefree laws including pubs and bars came into force ten years ago. They are rightly considered a victory for public health and a model of good regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 4 min Cordwainer Trout 13
News Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14) 2 hr thenose 334
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 3 hr Where is the Lead... 2
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 5 hr Saad boy 55
News Wireless anti-bedwetting technology making inro... 6 hr riskhan 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 16 hr Kevin 195
ana massage health bandung call 0812-2241-8383 (Oct '16) 18 hr Febri 2
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC