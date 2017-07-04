China invites foreign experts to trea...

China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

China says it has invited U.S. and German liver cancer experts to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo. The judicial bureau for the northeastern city of Shenyang said Wednesday in an online statement that Liu's family members made a request for foreign experts and Liu's medical team agreed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 1 hr RustyS 11
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 4 hr Kevin 195
ana massage health bandung call 0812-2241-8383 (Oct '16) 6 hr Febri 2
News The costs of unraveling Obamacare (Jun '12) 10 hr Geezer 5
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 10 hr C Kersey 16
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... 16 hr Paul 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 22 hr unknown778 7,222
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC