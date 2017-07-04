China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu
China says it has invited U.S. and German liver cancer experts to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo. The judicial bureau for the northeastern city of Shenyang said Wednesday in an online statement that Liu's family members made a request for foreign experts and Liu's medical team agreed.
