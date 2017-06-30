Carrie Fisher's autopsy reveals she had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
The Los Angeles Coroner's office released the official autopsy for Carrie Fisher on June 16th, and the results pointed towards sleep apnea. According the The Hollywood Reporter , Fisher had a buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries.
