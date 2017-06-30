Can poor sleep lead to Alzheimer's?
One in three Americans doesn't get enough sleep, and 45% of the world's population doesn't, either. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls insufficient sleep a "public health problem," because disrupted sleep is associated with a higher risk of conditions including diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease.
