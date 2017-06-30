Another university in Ohio bans use o...

Another university in Ohio bans use of tobacco on campus

Read more: Morning Journal

Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free. The Dayton Daily News reports that Wright State University's new policy took effect Saturday at the school's campuses in Dayton and Celina.

Chicago, IL

