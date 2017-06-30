A terminally ill cancer sufferer from...

A terminally ill cancer sufferer from Twickenham is using her final weeks to raise awareness

A Twickenham cancer sufferer is spending what could be her last weeks alive to raise awareness of the disease during Sarcoma Awareness Month this July. Sandy Briden, 56, a former sessional chemistry lecturer at the University of Reading, was diagnosed with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma , an extremely rare and aggressive cancer that affects soft tissues and bone, around November 2015.

