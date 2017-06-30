32 million people would lose coverage if Obamacare was repealed
Republican senators are skittish enough that their health care bill would leave 22 million people more without health insurance by 2026, compared to Obamacare. They likely won't be too keen on President Trump's suggestion to just repeal Obamacare immediately and replace it later if they can't get enough support to pass their bill.
