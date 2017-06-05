Woman who defied odds still waits for new liver, new life
Natasha Iverson has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that occurs in infants. She's currently waiting to get a new liver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|44 min
|inbred Genius
|48
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Mel0116
|7,211
|Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails
|6 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|More than a third of teenage girls experience d...
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|2
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in...
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|9
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|285
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Doug Barker
|171
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC