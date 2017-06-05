Woman who defied odds still waits for...

Woman who defied odds still waits for new liver, new life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSFY

Natasha Iverson has biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that occurs in infants. She's currently waiting to get a new liver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 44 min inbred Genius 48
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Mel0116 7,211
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails 6 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News More than a third of teenage girls experience d... 6 hr AmerPie Gorilla 2
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 6 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in... 6 hr AmerPie Gorilla 9
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 6 hr AmerPie Gorilla 285
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 11 hr Doug Barker 171
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC