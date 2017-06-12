With summer sun comes heightened skin cancer risk
"Skin cancer, like all types of cancer, is capable of destroying healthy tissue and spreading to distant body sites," said Dr. C. Blake Phillips, a fellow in the University of Alabama at Birmingham department of dermatology. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
