Why diabetes test may work differently depending on your race
A test widely used to diagnose and monitor diabetes may vary in accuracy based on your race and other factors, potentially influencing how aggressively your doctor monitors and treats your diabetes. The hemoglobin A1c test measures the average level of sugar, or glucose, attached to a protein in your red blood cells called hemoglobin.
